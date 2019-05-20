TAMPA, Fla. — As expected, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are releasing defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, the team said today.

Tampa Bay Times Bucs reporter Rick Stroud was the first to report the news.

The Bucs said today the decision was mutual.

Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians said, “I know Gerald has done a lot of good things on and off the football field in Tampa during his time here. You hate to see good football players go, but this is a decision that we felt needed to be made in order to allow us, and Gerald, the ability to move forward. Gerald is a class act and I wish him the best.”

The six-time Pro Bowl player had been with the team since being the third overall NFL Draft pick in 2010.

During his nine seasons with the Buccaneers, McCoy started all 123 games he played in, recording 297 tackles (79 for loss), 54.5 sacks, 22 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

McCoy is one of only five players in franchise history to earn at least six consecutive Pro Bowl berths, joining Hall of Famers Derrick Brooks, Warren Sapp and Lee Roy Selmon, as well as Ring of Honor inductee Mike Alstott.

The move had been expected to save money. Under his contract, he is owed $13 million in 2019, $12.5 million in 2020 and $12.9 million in 2021, CBS Sports reported.

