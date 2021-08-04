City of Tampa declares April 8 'USF Women's Basketball Team Day' in honor of historic season

TAMPA, Fla. — April 8 was officially declared "USF Women's Basketball Team Day" by City of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor for the team's "history-making journey."
The University of South Florida's women's team won its first-ever American Athletic Conference Tournament title this season and a spot in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament's second round.
"#GOBULLS Congratulations to the @USFWBB team on an incredible season! Proud to celebrate your hard work and officially proclaim today (April 8, 2021) as 'USF Women's Basketball Team Day' in the @CityofTampa, in honor of your dedication to excellence both on & off the court," Castor tweeted.
The team received the proclamation and posed for pictures with Castor to commemorate the event.
The city of Tampa will be lit up green and blue in honor of the team tonight.
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida files lawsuit against Biden administration, CDC demanding reopening of cruise industry
- Man accused of killing mom, baby in 2018 Bayshore crash to be sentenced
- Are some COVID-19 vaccines more effective than others?
- Florida Senate sets aside $3 million for Piney Point clean-up
- Police stepping up patrols in South St. Pete after gun violence grows
- Virginia becomes 12th state to ban 'LGBTQ+ panic' defense; Florida could be next
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter