City of Tampa declares April 8 'USF Women's Basketball Team Day' in honor of historic season

The team received the proclamation and posed for pictures with Mayor Jane Castor to commemorate the event.

TAMPA, Fla. — April 8 was officially declared "USF Women's Basketball Team Day" by City of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor for the team's "history-making journey."

The University of South Florida's women's team won its first-ever American Athletic Conference Tournament title this season and a spot in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament's second round.

"Congratulations to the @USFWBB team on an incredible season! Proud to celebrate your hard work and officially proclaim today (April 8, 2021) as 'USF Women's Basketball Team Day' in the @CityofTampa, in honor of your dedication to excellence both on & off the court," Castor tweeted.

The city of Tampa will be lit up green and blue in honor of the team tonight.

#GOBULLS🤘🏀 Congratulations to the @USFWBB team on an incredible season! Proud to celebrate your hard work and officially proclaim today (April 8, 2021) as "USF Women's Basketball Team Day" in the @CityofTampa, in honor of your dedication to excellence both on & off the court. pic.twitter.com/FtW8wqQ43y — Jane Castor (@JaneCastor) April 8, 2021