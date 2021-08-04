x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Sports

City of Tampa declares April 8 'USF Women's Basketball Team Day' in honor of historic season

The team received the proclamation and posed for pictures with Mayor Jane Castor to commemorate the event.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — April 8 was officially declared "USF Women's Basketball Team Day" by City of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor for the team's "history-making journey."

The University of South Florida's women's team won its first-ever American Athletic Conference Tournament title this season and a spot in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament's second round. 

"#GOBULLS Congratulations to the @USFWBB team on an incredible season! Proud to celebrate your hard work and officially proclaim today (April 8, 2021) as 'USF Women's Basketball Team Day' in the @CityofTampa, in honor of your dedication to excellence both on & off the court," Castor tweeted. 

The team received the proclamation and posed for pictures with Castor to commemorate the event. 

The city of Tampa will be lit up green and blue in honor of the team tonight.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter