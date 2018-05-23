The Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl is leaving St. Petersburg's Tropicana Field after 10 years for Tampa's Raymond James Stadium, according to reports.

College football insider Brett McMurphy first reported the news.

The bowl was initially created as the St. Petersburg Bowl in 2008.

This year's contest is set for Dec. 20. Each year, the game features a team from the American Athletic Conference against either the Atlantic Coast Conference or Conference USA.

Temple beat Florida International University 28-3 in the 2017 Gasparilla Bowl.

The addition of the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl will make Raymond James Stadium one of three venues that host multiple bowl games each year. The other two are Orlando's Camping World Stadium and New Orleans' Superdome. Raymond James Stadium also hosts the Outback Bowl on New Year's Day each year.

In the past, the bowl was also called the magicJack St. Petersburg Bowl, St. Petersburg Bowl Presented by Beef 'O' Brady's, Beef 'O' Brady's Bowl, Bitcoin St. Petersburg Bowl and St. Petersburg Bowl.

The bowl is owned and televised by ESPN.

