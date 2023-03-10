USF basketball coach Brian Gregory out

Following a six-year tenure with a 79-107 overall record, the search for a new coach has begun.

TAMPA, Fla. — Head men's basketball coach Brian Gregory is out at the University of South Florida following a six-year tenure, the school announced Friday.

Gregory, who led the team with a 79-107 overall record, has been replaced by assistant coach Larry Dixon. He will serve as interim coach until a national search concludes, USF said in a news release.

"Brian has been a true ambassador for the University of South Florida," Kelly said. "Ultimately, our head coaches and programs are judged by on-court success, and we have not lived up to our expectations for men’s basketball.