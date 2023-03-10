USF basketball coach Brian Gregory out

TAMPA, Fla. — Head men's basketball coach Brian Gregory is out at the University of South Florida following a six-year tenure, the school announced Friday.
Gregory, who led the team with a 79-107 overall record, has been replaced by assistant coach Larry Dixon. He will serve as interim coach until a national search concludes, USF said in a news release.
"Brian has been a true ambassador for the University of South Florida," Kelly said. "Ultimately, our head coaches and programs are judged by on-court success, and we have not lived up to our expectations for men’s basketball.
"We thank Brian and his family for all they have done for USF and wish them the very best in their journey."