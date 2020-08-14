FHSAA votes to allow high school sports season to begin Aug. 24

School districts will make their own decisions about whether to participate.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — The Florida High School Athletic Association has formally voted to begin the fall sports season on Aug. 24.

Friday's final decision comes after the board voted to postpone the season to that date last month.

School districts will still have the power to set their own calendars. Counties that are unable to begin play due to safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic will have the option to create their own regional sports schedules and opt not to participate in the state playoff series.

Counties must make their decisions before Sept. 18.

The directive to recommend counties make their own choices came after Dr. Jennifer Maynard gave medical recommendations to the board on when schools could safely resume athletics. She specifically said not all of Florida's counties meet medical benchmarks to play high school sports.

