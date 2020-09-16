Big Ten presidents vote to resume football season in October

After hearing a presentation Sunday about playing a fall football season, Big Ten university presidents and chancellors voted to resume the season the weekend of October 23-24.
The conference postponed the 2020 season on Aug. 11 due to concerns about playing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sunday's meeting covered medical, television and scheduling plans for football a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.
Ohio State, Iowa and Nebraska were the only three schools to vote against postponement in August.
The first decision led to pressure from parents, players, coaches and even President Donald Trump to kick off every since that first vote.
A group of Nebraska players even filed a lawsuit against the conference to overturn the decision not to play.
On the first Saturday of the football season that included Power Five teams playing, Big Ten teams were idle while athletic directors and university leaders were working on ways to possibly salvage a fall football season.
While some Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference teams began their seasons last week, and more will Saturday, the Southeastern Conference is not scheduled to kick off until Sept. 26.