Big Ten presidents vote to resume football season in October

The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously to resume the football season starting the

After hearing a presentation Sunday about playing a fall football season, Big Ten university presidents and chancellors voted to resume the season the weekend of October 23-24.

🗣 B1G FOOTBALL IS B A C K ❗️



🔜 @BigTen press conference 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 on BTN.@BTNDaveRevsine leads our studio coverage 𝗡𝗢𝗪 on BTN/Fox Sports App. pic.twitter.com/CMNwWtGYQC — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 16, 2020

The conference postponed the 2020 season on Aug. 11 due to concerns about playing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunday's meeting covered medical, television and scheduling plans for football a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

Ohio State, Iowa and Nebraska were the only three schools to vote against postponement in August.

The first decision led to pressure from parents, players, coaches and even President Donald Trump to kick off every since that first vote.

A group of Nebraska players even filed a lawsuit against the conference to overturn the decision not to play.

On the first Saturday of the football season that included Power Five teams playing, Big Ten teams were idle while athletic directors and university leaders were working on ways to possibly salvage a fall football season.