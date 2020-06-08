FSU announces 2020 schedule, attendance limits

Florida State football games will allow fans in Doak Campbell Stadium at 20-25 percent capacity.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Mike Norvell era is set to begin on Sept. 12, and it will do so in front of a fraction of its usual number of fans.

Florida State has announced it will allow 20-25 percent capacity this season at Doak Campbell Stadium, which seats 79,560 spectators.

https://twitter.com/GraceRemiWTSP/status/1291401202912169995?s=20

Below is the Seminoles' revised schedule:

Sept. 12: vs. Georgia Tech

Sept. 19: vs. Samford

Sept. 26: at Miami

Oct. 3: Open date

Oct. 10: at Notre Dame

Oct. 17: vs. North Carolina

Oct. 24: at Louisville

Oct. 31: Open date

Nov. 7: vs. Pitt

Nov. 14: at North Carolina State

Nov. 21: vs. Clemson

Nov. 28: vs. Virginia

Dec. 5: at Duke

The update comes a week after the ACC announced its revised season plan, which includes the addition of independent Notre Dame as a temporary full-time member. The conference scheduled 10 league games -- up from eight originally -- while keeping one non-conference in-state matchup per team.

FSU’s only non-conference game is against Samford. Its previous contests against West Virginia, Boise State and Florida were cancelled due to several conferences’ COVID-19 safety rules.

FSU will not play its storied rival Florida for the first time since 1957 after the SEC adopted a conference-only schedule.