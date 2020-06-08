FSU announces 2020 schedule, attendance limits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Mike Norvell era is set to begin on Sept. 12, and it will do so in front of a fraction of its usual number of fans.
Florida State has announced it will allow 20-25 percent capacity this season at Doak Campbell Stadium, which seats 79,560 spectators.
Below is the Seminoles' revised schedule:
Sept. 12: vs. Georgia Tech
Sept. 19: vs. Samford
Sept. 26: at Miami
Oct. 3: Open date
Oct. 10: at Notre Dame
Oct. 17: vs. North Carolina
Oct. 24: at Louisville
Oct. 31: Open date
Nov. 7: vs. Pitt
Nov. 14: at North Carolina State
Nov. 21: vs. Clemson
Nov. 28: vs. Virginia
Dec. 5: at Duke
The update comes a week after the ACC announced its revised season plan, which includes the addition of independent Notre Dame as a temporary full-time member. The conference scheduled 10 league games -- up from eight originally -- while keeping one non-conference in-state matchup per team.
FSU’s only non-conference game is against Samford. Its previous contests against West Virginia, Boise State and Florida were cancelled due to several conferences’ COVID-19 safety rules.
FSU will not play its storied rival Florida for the first time since 1957 after the SEC adopted a conference-only schedule.
The Noles start fall camp on Friday.