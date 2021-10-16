'Time for a trade?': Gisele Bundchen jokes with husband, Tom Brady on Twitter

It all started when Tom Brady tweeted, "Missing the fall this year."

TAMPA, Fla — It looks like the Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is missing the Fall foliage this season.

As we all know, Florida Fall weather is not your typical Fall experience. And as a quarterback who spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, it's easy to miss the orange leaves and brisk temperatures.

Missing the fall this year. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 16, 2021

Many of his fans replied with pictures of fall foliage in Foxborough, spanning across the midwest where temperatures are beginning to drop. However, one response, in particular, caught the eyes of many.

Brady's wife, Gisele Bündchen, quote tweeted the Bucs quarterback's tweet asking, "Time for a trade?"

While many Twitter users took the supermodel's tweet literally, Brady made it clear that he is here to stay in Tampa with his response asking, "Did I miss something?"

Did I miss something?? https://t.co/Xqsb1GGlZF — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 16, 2021

Brady is off to a showstopping season, with the exception of one loss to the Los Angeles Rams. During Week 5, Brady threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns against the Miami Dolphins.

And let's not forget to mention that Brady is also now the NFL All-Time Passing Yards Leader. He broke the record Oct. 3, against his former team, the New England Patriots.