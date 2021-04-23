Phil Mickelson to play in Valspar Championship

Golf Olympic gold medalist Justin Rose announced he will also play at the Palm Harbor golf course.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Phil Mickelson will tee up next week in the Tampa Bay area at the Valspar Championship, the tournament announced Friday.

The golf champion, who has won 54 PGA Tour tournaments including five major championships, hasn't competed on the Copperhead Course since fall 2004, the tournament said in a press release.

“We are very excited to add Phil to our field this year, he is a great champion and fan favorite,” Tournament Director Tracy West wrote in a statement. “He has told us several times during the last few years that he wanted to return to Innisbrook where he won an NCAA individual championship in 1990. We are delighted that things have worked out with his schedule in 2021.”

Justin Rose, who won the first golf gold medal at the 2016 Olympics, has also joined the tournament, a release said. The tournament says Rose, who is British, is one of only five golfers to win official tournaments on all six continents where golf is played.

The tournament also says three other "important commitments" to the golfing event are Kevin Kisner, who is ranked No. 42 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), veteran European star Ian Poulter and 2016 PGA Championship winner Jimmy Walker.

Paul Casey, the winner of the Copperhead Course in 2018 and 2019, will compete for a three-peat at the Valspar Championship, according to the tournament.

The Valspar Championship will feature 10 of the top 30 players listed on the OWGR, including No. 1 Dustin Johnson and No. 2 Justin Thomas.

The Valspar Championship will run from April 26 through May 1 and will take place at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor.