What you need to know about the Valspar Championship heading into the weekend

The 45th anniversary of the tournament will bring some of the biggest names in the sport.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — March Madness may be dominating headlines at the moment, but there's one other sporting tournament taking place this week in the Tampa Bay area.

Golf fans are ready for another round of the Valspar Championship. The event at Copperhead Course will bring some of the biggest names in the sport, and this year is something special.

2022 will mark the 45th anniversary of the tournament which is part of the PGA TOUR's FedEx Cup.

So, here's everything you need to know before tee time.

When to watch the tournament? 📺

The four-day tournament will take place March 17-20.

Round one kicked off at 7 a.m. on Thursday at the Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida. The Golf Channel will air the action from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

First shot of the 2022 Valspar Championship, struck by @PeterMalnati who this week is "Hatcher's Dad" as part of tournament's Fun In The Sun initiative pic.twitter.com/XEnTpxpbqG — Valspar Championship (@ValsparChamp) March 17, 2022

Round two will happen at 7 a.m. Friday with the Golf Channel broadcasting from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday's third round will be similar to Friday's second round with the Golf Channel airing the games from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and NBC continuing the coverage from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The final round will take place on Sunday and follow Saturday's coverage of the tournament.

Who's playing? 🏌🏿‍⛳

Hundreds of the world's top golfers will be making an appearance during the four-day tournament, including last year's Valspar Championship winner Sam Burns.

Among those looking to unseat him include big names like Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka.

Some of the other golfers playing in the tournament are:

Louis Oosthuizen

Jason Kokrak

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Max Homa

Bubba Watson

Tommy Fleetwood

Brandt Snedeker

Where to get tickets? 🎟️

You can grab tickets to the tournament online or at some select Publix Super Markets in northern Pinellas County, according to the tournament's website.

The Valspar Championship has daily admission which ranges from $55 to $70 depending on the day you attend. Kids 15 and under can enter for free with a paying adult.