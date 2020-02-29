TAMPA, Fla. — For the 4th year, the Tampa Bay Lightning is teaming up with AdventHealth to give sick children a new friend.

The first 3,000 Bolts fans to arrive at Amalie Arena for Saturday's 4 p.m. game against the Calgary Flames will receive a Buddy Bear. It's a teddy bear dressed in Lightning gear.

For every bear given away at today's game, another bear will be given to a pediatric patient with AdventHealth.

If you can't make it to the game, you can still donate online for $25. You'll get a Buddy Bear and so will a child in Florida who's going through treatment with AdventHealth.

The Buddy Bear program helps fund the AdventHealth Foundation West Florida. Contributions will help buy life-saving pediatric equipment and provide medical services to sick children.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter