A quarterback? A wide receiver? The Bucs can do just about anything in this year's draft

TAMPA, Fla. — As we’ve discussed several times over the past couple of months, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can do just about anything they want in the 2021 NFL Draft and it’ll make sense.

A quarterback with the 32nd overall selection? Sure, why not? Is it ever too early to start grooming the quarterback of the future? If Tom Brady plays another decade, just trade this player to the Indianapolis Colts in three years for a return on draft capital. Easy.

Edge has become an increasingly popular choice too, whether it’s Miami Hurricane Gregory Rousseau, Washington Huskies standout Joe Tryon, or even Jaelen Phillips for those who truly live in their hopes and a little less in reality.

Could a wide receiver be in the mix? My co-host James Yarcho and I could certainly see the Bucs going with a wide receiver in the first round on Thursday night. Especially given the lack of a new contract agreement between the team and Antonio Brown.

Honestly, even if AB is back, the team could go wide receiver. How? Well, with Chris Godwin in line for a massive contract next offseason, the Buccaneers could get three starting-caliber wide receivers for the price of two for the next five years.

A wide receiver paid on the rookie scale who has top receiver upside to play alongside Mike Evans and Godwin would ensure whichever quarterback takes over for Brady would have a fighting chance at being successful early on.

See? It works!

Of course, if they do go wide receiver in the first round, Florida Gators product Kadarious Toney is one of the more popular names going around as a guy who could be the player picked.

To get more insight on him, we had Brandon Olsen of Whole Nine Sports and the Locked On Gators Podcast come on the show to discuss, not just Toney, but all the Gators prospects.

It just so happens they have a quarterback in Kyle Trask who could be a day-two match for Tampa Bay as well. Having Toney on the roster would certainly help Trask.

So, the future of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could run through, well, Florida. Of course, this is all speculation. But whatever Jason Licht, Bruce Arians and the Bucs do this weekend, we can rest easy it’s the right answer.