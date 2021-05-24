What free agents could the Bucs sign to fill out their roster?

Don’t think that the Bucs don’t have any other moves that they can go out and make in the pursuit of another Lombardi trophy.

TAMPA, Fla. — Even though there is the discussion about the Buccaneers having 53 spots on their roster, the truth of the matter is there’s only around eight spots once you go through the starters, rotational players and backups that will more than likely make the team.

You had backups like Aaron Stinnie, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, and Steve McClendon all see significant playing time due to injury. On top of that, you have a new draft class that will eat into the roster, leaving little out there up for competition.

Now, the Bucs have enough players currently signed to fill out the rest of their roster and you can easily make the case for a lot of them to be deserving of one of those spots−but what if the Buccaneers aren’t done signing free agents?

There are a few free agents out there that would not only come in with low-cost contracts but could provide a boost to their position group and be contributors this season.

One position in particular that could use some veteran depth is safety. We know how good Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Whitehead are and you still have Mike Edwards, but remember that the Buccaneers won the NFC Championship with their backup safeties in.

A player to look at is former first-round pick and former Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker.

Having dealt with numerous injury issues and coming off a season-ending Achilles injury, Hooker won’t cost much and could be given an opportunity to revitalize his career while seeing some rotational playing time, barring any significant injuries to the starters. Hooker is a phenomenal athlete and would, I believe, play extremely well in Todd Bowles’ defense if he had the chance. Putting Hooker and Edwards on the depth chart behind Winfield Jr. and Whitehead gives the Bucs two starting caliber safeties as depth pieces, and we all know how far good depth can take you.

Another player to look at is wide receiver Dede Westbrook. Westbrook is a dynamic player that would also contribute mightily on special teams. Now, signing a player like Westbrook would certainly hurt fourth-round pick Jaelon Darden’s chances of making the team but this is another former starter still looking for a job that would provide not just elite depth, but that adds explosiveness to the offense when he would see the field. Westbrook is another high-level talent that has dealt with injuries and hasn’t quite reached his potential because of those issues.

Finally, a player like cornerback Bashaud Breeland would be amazing to add to the cornerbacks on this team. He’s the kind of player that always contributes, always produces, but can’t ever seem to get a contract that reflects his production. One of the smarter corners out there, but someone that likely wants to be in that top three or four of the rotation which may not be possible in Tampa. With Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting Sharpied in as the top three, that leaves Breeland to compete with players like Ross Cockrell, Antonio Hamilton, rookie Chris Wilcox and Herb Miller for a roster spot. It’s a safe bet that Breeland could beat those guys out, but would he be willing to take a smaller role and less playing time for the chance to chase another ring with the Bucs?

The roster isn’t set in stone, nor will it be for some time. Just don’t think that the Bucs don’t have any other moves that they can go out and make in the pursuit of another Lombardi trophy.

