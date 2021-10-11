Tampa Bay Rays release tickets for potential ALCS

The Tampa Bay Rays must win tonight at Fenway Park and again at Tropicana Field on Wednesday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays tickets for the American League Championship Series will go on sale to the general public tonight as the Rays hope to clinch two wins in a row to punch their ticket to the championship.

The Rays, who are down 1-2 in the series against the Boston Red Sox (2-1), will need to win at Fenway Park on Monday night and again at Tropicana Field on Wednesday in order to head to the ALCS, which is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 15.

The Rays would host Game 1 and Game 2, then Game 6 and 7, if it comes down to it.

Season Members and Rays Insiders subscribed to email newsletters received first dibs on the tickets, the team said. Beginning at 7 p.m. tonight, remaining tickets will be available at RaysBaseball.com and on the MLB Ballpark app.

A limited number of tickets are also still available for Game 5 against the Red Sox if the Rays take the win Monday night.