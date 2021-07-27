Lightning sign Otto Somppi to one-year contract

The forward skated with the Syracuse Crunch last season.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Lightning signed forward Otto Somppi to a one-year, two-way contract, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced Tuesday.

A two-way contract means Somppi can be used on both National Hockey League and American Hockey League team rosters.

The 23-year-old Helsinki, Finland native skated in 32 games with the Syracuse Crunch last season where he posted 12 goals and 26 points to along with a +16 rating and 22 penalty minutes.

He tied for first on Syracuse for goals and was third for points. Somppi also set career highs last season for goals, assists and points, recording 14 assists.

Somppi skated in 104 AHL games with the Crunch during the past three seasons. He also played in 21 career ECHL games with the Orland Solar Bears during the 2018-2019 season.

Somppi was originally drafted by the Lightning in the seventh round, 206th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft.