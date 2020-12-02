Many professional pitchers and catchers reported to spring training Wednesday ahead of the 2020 MLB season. The rest will report to training by the end of the week.

Full squads will be at training by Feb. 17 or 18.

There are two spring training leagues, which each have half the major league's 30 teams.

Fifteen teams are part of the Cactus League in Arizona, and the other half participate in the Grapefruit League -- located here in Florida. In the Sunshine State state, 12 teams are based near the coastlines -- and three are in the center of the state.

