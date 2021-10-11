ALDS Game 4: Rays eliminated from playoffs

The Rays came into Fenway Park on Monday hoping to crawl out of their 2-1 deficit.

BOSTON — The Rays' season has come to an end. After a historic regular season run, Tampa Bay was unable to successfully make another trip to the World Series - losing to the Boston Red Sox 6-5 in Game 4 of the ALDS.

It was another close and competitive game in Boston.

The Rays came into Fenway Park on Monday hoping to crawl out of their 2-1 deficit, and, at first, things were not going to plan.

Despite a strong two innings from pitcher Collin McHugh, Shane McClanahan ran into trouble in the third inning when the Red Sox would explode for five runs.

However, Tampa Bay chipped away at Boston's lead. Rookie Wander Franco would hit a two-run home run to cut the team's deficit to just two.

Tampa Bay would have a huge eighth inning when Kevin Kiermaier hit a double to score catcher Mike Zunino to bring the team within one run of tying the game. And, Randy Arozarena would do just that, singling to score Kiermaier.

The game would stay tied into the bottom of the ninth inning. That's when Boston took the lead and the series in a walk-off sacrifice fly.