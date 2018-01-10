ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Rumors have been swirling since 10News first reported the Rays' plan to buy the Rowdies soccer team and get control of the team’s waterfront stadium.

City council Member Charlie Gerdes, who met with the Rays’ Chief Operating Officer, Brian Auld, Monday afternoon, answered some questions about the deal.

He said the Rays plan to keep operating both teams.

“Unquestionably, that’s what I was told,” he said.

He said Auld made it clear though, that the Rays still want to move to Ybor City if they can come up with a way to pay for it.

“Brian's unabashed about saying Ybor City is number one, and that's where they want to go,” he explained.

However, you might remember in 2008 the Rays wanted to build a stadium where the Rowdies play now at Al Lang Stadium. The team put out renderings of the waterfront proposal, but the city rejected it.

The new deal is sparking speculation the Rays might be eyeing that site again.

“I don't believe that there's any signal that a baseball team is going to go on the Al Lang site,” Gerdes said.

He said he thinks a redeveloped Tropicana Field site would be “plan B,” not the Al Lang site.

What this deal means for sure, Gerdes said, is even if the Rays do move across the Bay, the organization will still have a presence in St. Petersburg.

The current Rowdies owner Bill Edwards is expected to make a formal announcement about the sale Tuesday morning.

