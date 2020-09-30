The Rays advance to ALDS in grand fashion

The Rays slugged their way past the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday, highlighted by a grand slam off the bat of Hunter Renfroe.

The Tampa Bay Rays slugged their way to a victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday to advance to the American League Division Series.

After scoring a run in the first inning, the Rays busted the game wide open in the second after a two-run homer off the bat of Mark Zunino and a grand slam from Hunter Renfroe.

On the rubber, starter Tyler Glasnow was stellar, striking out eight over six innings while allowing two solo shots off the bat of Danny Jansen.

The effort was enough for the Rays to advance to the ALDS for the second consecutive year.

In 2019, the Rays were ousted from the postseason by the Houston Astros.

Tampa Bay hasn't made it past the ALDS since 2008 when they reached the World Series for the first time in franchise history. They ultimately lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in five games.

In 2010 and 2011, the Rays were bested by the Texas Rangers in the ALDS, and in 2013, it was the Boston Red Sox who defeated the Rays.

Will this be the year the Rays get beyond the ALDS?

We'll find out soon enough.

The best-of-five series gets underway on Oct. 5. The Rays will take on the winner of the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians series. New York leads that series 1-0 as of this writing as Game 2 gets underway at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday.



