ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays won Game 3 of the American League Division Series Monday afternoon.

The Rays had been down two games in the best-of-five series, but they're now only down one game to the Houston Astros.

As CBS Sports explains, Monday's victory was statistically rare. Teams that enter the series down by two games have only a 10-percent chance of winning their next three games to take the series in five -- but the Rays are hoping to win their next two and defy the odds.

Former Astro turned Ray Charlie Morton was the starting pitcher for the Rays on Monday.

Astros second baseman José Altuve put Houston on the scoreboard early with a home run in the first inning. Since 2017, he's been responsible for 10 home runs in postseason play.

But, the Rays battled back. Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier hits a three-run home run, bringing the score to 3-1.

Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier hits a 3-run homer against the Houston Astros in the third inning of Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

AP Photo/Scott Audette

First baseman Ji-Man Choi added to the Rays' lead with a third-inning solo shot to right field. That was followed by a homer from second baseman Brandon Lowe, who extended the Rays' lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the 4th inning.

An Austin Meadows double was then followed by a single from Tommy Pham, bringing the score to 8-1 Rays.

Houston wasn't done, though. Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel hit a single, sending two runners home. That took the score to 8-3.

But, a homer from Willy Adames and a sacrifice fly ball from Travis d'Arnaud led the Rays to a 10-3 victory.

Game 4 will be Tuesday at Tropicana Field. The exact timing depends on what happens in Monday night's Yankees/Twins game.

