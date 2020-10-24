Rays look to even the series 2-2 in Game 4 against the Dodgers tonight

Will the Rays be able to rise to the challenge? Only time will tell.

ARLINGTON, Texas — While the Dodgers might have the lead right now, don't count the Rays out.

The Tampa Bay team will look to even the series 2-2 in Game 4, but they'll need a better offensive showing than in Game 3 to do that.

Ryan Yarbrough will start on the mound for the Rays. The left-handed pitcher was activated by Tampa Bay on September 8 from the 10-day injured list.

This season, Yarbrough made 11 appearances during 2020, with a smaller three-game showing in the postseason. He posts a 3.38 ERA across 10.2 innings pitched.

But his competitor, Julio Urias boasts a minuscule 0.56 ERA across four games and 16 innings pitched in the postseason.

Will the Rays be able to rise to the top? Only time will tell.

Game 4's first pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m.

Rays Game 4 lineup:

Dodgers Game 4 lineup:

What other people are reading right now: