ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are offering free tickets to Floridians forced to evacuate the state's east coast due to Hurricane Dorian.

To get the complimentary tickets, you'll have to show your Florida driver's license at the BayCare Box Office Sunday at Tropicana Field. If you're an evacuee, you then qualify for complimentary tickets to watch the Rays take on the Cleveland Indians at 1:10 p.m. on Sept. 1.

Tickets will be located in the lower box, lower corners, outfield, 200 level or the GTE Financial Party Deck. And, they're subject to availability.

The team says the box office at Tropicana Field Gate 1 will open at 10 a.m. and stay open until roughly 30 minutes after the end of the game.

