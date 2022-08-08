Pitcher JP Feyereisen reads to Bay-area kids as part of 'Reading with the Rays' program

The incentive reading program encourages pre-K up to high school seniors to read during the summer.

LARGO, Fla. — A group of kids is now able to say they read books with a professional baseball player from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Right-handed pitcher J.P. Feyereisen sat down Monday at the Largo Public Library to read several books to children who visited. The event was part of the "Reading with the Rays - Read Your Way to the Ballpark" program, which is a collaboration between the Tampa Bay team and Suncoast Credit Union.

The incentive reading program encourages pre-K up to high school seniors to read during the summer. Students can win prizes, including two free Rays tickets.

Kids can pick up their Reading with the Rays game card at a participating library or download a game card at RaysBaseball.com/Reading.

Since the start of the program in 2007, more than 400,000 children across nine counties have spent more than 2.55 million hours reading during the summer.