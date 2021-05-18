Rays plan on increasing stadium capacity, changing mask requirements

The team says the changes will happen during the next home series.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have hinted at some changes that may take place at their next game inside Tropicana Field.

The team says it plans on increasing the capacity of home games at the stadium and making changes to mask requirements. No details were given as to what those changes look like, but the team says they will take place during the next home series Tuesday, May 25, against the Kansas City Royals.

The announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated their guidance on mask requirements which says any fully vaccinated person does not have to wear a mask.

Several Major League Baseball teams have made similar announcements. In St, Louis, the Cardinals increased their capacity at Busch Stadium. Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City is returning to 100-percent capacity.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the Rays have discussed increasing their stadium capacity to around 20,000 starting in June. They say the team is still working on finalizing those plans.