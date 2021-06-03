Yarbrough gets Rays 1st complete game in 5 years, tops Yanks

NEW YORK — Ryan Yarbrough ended a 24-start winless skid with Tampa Bay’s first complete game in more than five years.
Austin Meadows homered off shaky Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and drove in five and the Rays beat New York 9-2.
The AL East-leading Rays salvaged a four-game split, improving to 10-3 at Yankee Stadium since the start of last season.
New York fell 4 1/2 games back of Tampa Bay and has dropped seven of 10 entering a weekend series against the rival Red Sox.
Meadows homered three times in the series.
