2023 MLB postseason: Tampa Bay Rays announce how you can get tickets

Season ticket holders will get early dibs.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Fans looking forward to cheering the Tampa Bay Rays in the postseason — the team's fifth consecutive berth — can look forward to tickets going on sale soon.

The team announced Monday that tickets for all American League Wild Card Series and Division Series home games will be available at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27. Season ticket holders will likely get an email about presale opportunities.

People can also visit RaysBaseball.com/Newsletter and sign up by noon on Sunday, Sept. 24, to get access to presale tickets.

And for fans looking to party at The Trop, people can visit RaysBaseball.com/Postseason for more on how to reserve a suite or party area.

The Rays lost to the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 on Sunday but both teams clinched spots in the postseason. Texas Rangers lost at the Cleveland Guardians, allowing the Rays and Orioles to advance.