Rays trade closer Diego Castillo to Mariners

The Rays will acquire relief pitcher JT Chargois and a minor leaguer in exchange.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have traded relief pitcher and closer Diego Castillo to the Seattle Mariners.

In exchange, the Rays say they have acquired right-handed pitcher JT Chargois and minor league infielder Austin Shenton from the Mariners.

Chargois, 30, has appeared in 31 games this season with the Mariners, going 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA. For the 2020 season, Chargois played for the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles in Japan's Pacific League.

He has made major league appearances with three other teams — the Minnesota Twins, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Seattle Mariners. Chargois was drafted by the Twins in the 2nd round of the 2012 Amateur Draft.

Austin Shenton, 23, was recently promoted from High-A to Double-A in the Mariners' minor league system. According to MLB.com, Shenton is currently ranked as the No. 17 prospect in the Mariners organization. He was selected by the Mariners in the fifth round of the 2019 Amateur Draft out of Florida International University.

Diego Castillo, 27, went 2-4 with a 2.72 ERA in 37 appearances this season with the Rays. He currently has a streak of 10 consecutive scoreless outings that began June 23. He was signed by the Rays in 2014 out of the Dominican Republic. Castillo debuted in 2018 and has spent parts of the last four seasons in the majors with the team.

Jerry Dipoto on the deal: “Diego (Castillo) has been among the league’s better relievers since coming on the scene in 2018. We believe this move adds impact to our pen, both now and in the years ahead.” — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) July 29, 2021

As the 2021 MLB trade deadline approaches, the Rays have made several trades. The team traded pitcher Rich Hill to the Mets. Most notably perhaps in recent weeks is the team's acquisition of slugger Nelson Cruz.

Earlier this season, the Rays traded fan favorite Willie Adames to the Milwaukee Brewers.