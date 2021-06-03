x
Minor league pitcher in Rays organization hit in head by liner, game called off

The Tampa Bay Rays say Tyler Zombro was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Tampa Bay Rays' Tyler Zombro delivers a pitch during the sixth inning of a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

DURHAM, N.C. — Minor league pitcher Tyler Zombro was struck in the head by a line drive and began convulsing on the mound in a frightening moment that prompted Triple-A Durham to suspend its game. 

Zombro, a right-hander in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, was struck by a sharp line drive hit by Norfolk’s Brett Cumberland in the eighth inning. 

Zombro crumbled awkwardly to the ground, lay motionless for a moment face down, then began to shake uncontrollably as teammates and a trainer rushed toward the mound. 

Cumberland took a knee near first base while Zombro was tended to, and other players did the same, many of them praying. WRAL-TV reported that Zombro was taken off on a stretcher. 

The Tampa Bay Rays released the following statement:

“Tyler Zombro was transported to Duke University Hospital in Durham and is in stable condition. He is currently undergoing further treatment and observation. Additional updates will be provided as they become available. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tyler, his family and his teammates.”

 

