Another week, more Fitz-magic! Bucs QB Ryan Fitzpatrick threw 4 touchdown passes, including a couple of 75-yard touchdown scoring strikes as the Bucs took their home opener, a 27-21 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles.

Fitpatrick hit DeSean Jackson for a 75-yard scoring strike to open the game. Then he threw another 75-yard second-quarter touchdown to O.J. Howard. And with under a minute before halftime, Fitzpatrick hit Chris Goodwin from 8 yards out.

Fitzpatrick added another touchdown to Mike Evans in the third.

Fitzpatrick, who is starting in place of suspended QB Jameis Winston, was 27 of 33 for 402 yards in the win.

