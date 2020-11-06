NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli thinks about leaving over disagreement with flag policy

The sport announced Wednesday it has banned the Confederate flag from races, tracks and all other of its events and properties.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — NASCAR truck driver Ray Ciccarelli said he might leave the sport after the 2020 season in light of its policy to ban the Confederate flag from all races and events.

Ciccarelli shared his thoughts on his Facebook page Wednesday and seemingly deleted his profile in its entirety but not before it was picked up by outlets like CBS Sports.

He said he didn't approve where NASCAR was heading, such as the announcement of its Confederate flag policy or perhaps NASCAR official Kirk Price, who is black, kneeling during the national anthem Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The post reportedly read:

"Well its been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction Nascar is headed we will not participate after 2020 season is over , i don't believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken ppl right to fly what ever flag they love. I could care less about the Confederate Flag but there are ppl that do and it doesn't make them a racist all you are doing is f---ing one group to cater to another and i ain't spend the money we are to participate in any political BS!! So everything is for SALE!!"

Ciccarelli drives the No. 49 truck part-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. He's never won a race in the series.

What other people are reading right now: