3 members of Toronto Raptors organization test positive for COVID-19

They tested positive during the NBA-mandated testing period prior to training camp beginning in the Tampa Bay area.

They temporarily relocated to the Tampa Bay area amid logistical challenges related to Canada's COVID-19 restrictions. Now, three members of the Toronto Raptors organization have tested positive for coronavirus.

The team confirmed the situation in a statement released Monday, saying the positive tests had come during the league-mandated testing period prior to the start of training camp.

"All three are, and will continue to, self-isolate away from the rest of the organization," the NBA franchise wrote.

The Raptors said follow-up testing and contract tracing has not yet revealed any spread to additional members of the organization.

"We will continue to follow safety protocols, and will update the situation as appropriate," the Raptors said.

CBS Sports said the Raptors did not mention any need to close its practice facility because the tests had happened before the start of camp on Dec. 1. As the network adds, Toronto is the third NBA team in the league to report positive COVID-19 tests so far -- behind the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors.

