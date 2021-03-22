March Madness: How to watch – and when your favorite CBS shows will air

Popular programs like "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" are being shifted to make room for basketball. Here's when you can catch your shows.

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2021 NCAA Tournament will be unlike anything fans have seen in recent memory. The biggest change is that all of the games will be played in and around Indianapolis.

As usual, all 67 games of the tournament will air on CBS/10 Tampa Bay, TBS, TNT, TruTV and online through corresponding digital platforms. You can also watch on NCAA.com or using the March Madness Live app. You need a valid television provider, validated using your account login information.

Games will be played on two courts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, home of the Final Four. Games will also take place at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, and Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse and Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

Click here for the complete schedule, so you know where and when to watch the March Madness games.

10 Tampa Bay won't have a noon broadcast on Monday, March 22, due to basketball coverage. Our 5 p.m. show may go on late. And, Nightside, which typically airs at 11 p.m. ET, is expected to start at midnight.

Let’s Make a Deal won't be produced Monday but returns at its usual time on Tuesday, March 23. Your favorite soap operas are on hiatus, so you're not missing any episodes. Those return on March 23.

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are airing overnight. So, Monday's episodes will technically air at 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23 if you want to record them.

Below is a guide to the upcoming NCAA rounds.

Second Round

Sunday and Monday, March 21-22 Starting at noon ET (CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV)



Sweet Sixteen

Saturday, March 27 2 p.m. ET (CBS) and 7 p.m. ET (TBS)

Sunday, March 28 1 p.m. ET (CBS) and 7 p.m. ET (TBS)



Elite Eight

Monday, March 29 Starting at 7 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tuesday, March 30 Starting at 6 p.m. ET (TBS)



Final Four

Saturday, April 3 Starting 5 p.m. ET (CBS)



National Championship

Monday, April 5 9 p.m. ET (CBS)

