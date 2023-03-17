USF women rally in overtime to trump Marquette in NCAA Tournament

No. 8 South Florida will face off against the No. 1 seed, South Carolina, at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 19.

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida women's team is off to a good start in the NCAA Tournament after a victory over No. 9 seed Marquette.

The Bulls didn't even lead for the game's first 38 minutes — making the 67-65 overtime win that much sweeter.

"What a way to start the NCAA Tournament," South Florida coach Jose Fernandez said in a news release.

The team rallied several times including from 47-36 down in regulation to tie their mark fro wins in a season. However, after Elena Tsineke's jumper with 31.2 seconds left to top the Golden Eagles, USF might have an uphill battle ahead.

No. 8 South Florida will face off against the No. 1 seed, South Carolina, and defending champs, at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 19.

"We have one day to prepare for them, they have one day to prepare for us," Fernandez said. "So we'll see."

Tsineke 3-pointer helped win the game at the end of the fourth quarter. She finished the game with 13 points, 11 happening in the fourth quarter and overtime. Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu also scored 22 points to contribute to the team's win.

"This game says we just simply don't give up,” Tsineke said in the release.