USF Coed Cheer Team wins 3rd-straight national championship

USF raised the trophy Monday at Walt Disney's Wide World of Sports in Orlando.

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida Coed Cheer Team won their third-straight national championship on Monday.

Head coach Gillian Guadagnin instructed her side to another title in the D1A Large Coed category and USF now joins Kentucky as the only program to win three consecutive national titles, the university's athletics program said on its website.

"I am so excited for our cheer program and our current team members, the majority of which are first year members and had not competed on the collegiate level before these championships," Guadagnino said in a statement. "They worked extremely hard, performed beautifully and should be very proud."

USF raised the trophy at Walt Disney's Wide World of Sports in Orlando, beating second-place Kentucky, third-place Ohio State, fourth-place USF and fifth-place Oklahoma.

The Coed team also won a bronze medal in the D1A Large Coed Game Day category and the team's partner stunt couple reached the finals.