Buccaneers pick WR Jaelon Darden in round 4 of the NFL Draft

TAMPA, Fla. — The pick is in, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected wide receiver Jaleon Darden of North Texas.
The Bucs selected Darden 129th during the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday, giving up picks No. 137 and 217, 10 Tampa Bay's Grace Remington reports.
At North Texas, Darden is the all-time leader in career receptions (230), receiving yards (2,782) and receiving touchdowns (38). He had 19 single-season receiving touchdowns in 2020.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday selected quarterback Kyle Trask, of Florida, and offensive lineman Robert Hainsey, of Notre Dame.
The Bucs selected Trask 64th during the second round of the NFL Draft and followed that up with taking Hainsey in the third round with the 95th pick.
