Jameis Winston is suspended for one more game. When he returns, should the Buccaneers stick with Ryan Fitzpatrick? Here are three reasons why Fitz should start.

Don’t stop a good thing: Through two weeks Fitzpatrick ranks first in yards (819) and quarterback rating (151.5), second in touchdowns (8), and third in completion percentage (78.7). He is spreading the ball around to multiple receivers and has the ability to make big plays. Fitzpatrick tied Joe Namath’s 1972 record throwing four 50+ yard touchdown passes in the first two games of a season.

In Fitz we trust: The Bucs locker room is feeling the Fitzmagic. Numbers are great, but chemistry doesn’t lie. Fitzpatrick has the respect of the Bucs, most notable DeSean Jackson, who’s become Fitzparick’s stylist. In the preseason, players showed absolute confidence in Fitzpatrick as a leader, he has rewarded that belief through two games.

Quick turnaround: The Bucs host the Steelers on Monday Night Football in week 3 then have to turn around to play the Bears in Chicago six days later. Adjusting the game plan to fit Jameis Winston’s strength in a short week isn’t ideal.

