Antonio Brown talks fallout with the Bucs on CBS Mornings

The full interview will air Thursday on CBS Mornings right here on 10 Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla. — Former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is sitting down with CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson to discuss the fallout between the NFL player and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The interview will be the first aired on network television since the Bucs and Brown split following Brown's mid-game exit at the Jets game.

The full segment will air Thursday during CBS Mornings, which you can watch starting at 7 a.m. right here on 10 Tampa Bay.

CBS News says Brown told Burleson the on-field "incident" was triggered by an ankle injury he says wasn't taken seriously by the Bucs coaching staff.

Brown leaving the game the way he did led to speculation that he had mental health issues or possibly had chronic traumatic encephalopathy, known as CTE, according to CBS News.

"I never had a mental health diagnosis," Brown said in the interview. "I never had an issue or problem. I don't take pills. I just got a high IQ."

CBS News says Brown told the outlet he's considering legal action against the team, "stemming from the on-field incident."

You can watch a preview of CBS Mornings' interview with Brown below.

Following Brown's mid-game exit, the Bucs terminated his contract on Jan. 6.

In a statement, the Bucs said Brown was cleared to play in the game against the Jets and they had no knowledge that he couldn't play.

"While Antonio did receive treatment on his ankle and was listed on the injury report the week leading up to last Sunday's game, he was cleared to play by our medical team prior to the start of the game and at no point during the game did he indicate to our medical personnel that he could not play," the NFL franchise wrote.

While many of Brown's former teammates and other NFL figures across the league speculate that the wide receiver could be suffering from a mental health condition, Brown has reiterated that is not the case.

In a Jan. 24 episode of "I Am Athlete" Brown tells former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall that he's not suffering from mental health issues.

"Why every time something happens bad, or how someone reacts, 'Aw, he's crazy, there's something wrong with his mental health,'" Brown said in the clip. "There's nothing wrong with my mental health. Someone told me to get the [expletive] out of here. I'm not passive-aggressive."

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians denies Brown's account and said in a news conference days later, "At no point in time during that game did he ever ask the trainer or a doctor about his ankle."

Arians said Brown was mad he wasn't getting the ball more.

"It started again on the sideline. 'I ain't playing.' 'What's going on?' 'I ain't getting the ball.' That's when I said, 'You're done. Get the [expletive] out of here," said Arians.