Bucs sign this year's 'Mr. Irrelevant' from the 2021 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added three more members from the 2021 Draft class to the team.

In a release, the Bucs said they selected linebacker K.J. Britt of Auburn in the fifth round. Britt was No. 176 overall. Britt played for the Auburn Tigers from 2017-2020. He served as a team captain during his final season.

During his collegiate career with the Tigers, he recorded 119 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble. In 2019, Britt was named first-team All-SEC by coaches and second-team All-SEC by the Associated Press.

Britt is a native of Oxford, Alabama and will wear No. 52 for Tampa Bay.

In the seventh round, the reigning Super Bowl champs selected cornerback Chris Wilcox of BYU. Wilcox was No. 251 overall in this year's draft. He played for BYU from 2016-2020.

According to a release, he played in 41 games with 26 starts, racking up 88 tackles and eight passes defensed. Wilcox was a first-team Phil Steele All-Independent honoree and was part the fourth-ranked scoring defense and 10th-ranked defense in 2020.

Wilcox is a native of Fontana, California and will wear No. 29 for Tampa Bay.

Rounding out the final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Bucs say they selected linebacker Grant Stuard of Houston. He is the No. 259 pick overall, earning this year's "Mr. Irrelevant" title, according to the team. Stuard played for the Cougars from 2017-2020.

A team captain in his senior season with the Cougars, he led the American Athletic Conference in 2020 with 8.7 tackles per game. He finished the season with 61 tackles and one fumble recovery and received 2020 Phil Steele first-team AAC honors.

Overall in his collegiate career, Stuard recorded 190 tackles, four passes defensed, one sack and one fumble recovery.

This year's "Mr. Irrelevant" will become teammates with Bucs kicker Ryan Succop, who received the title in 2009 as the year's final draft pick. Succop is the first "Mr. Irrelevant" to win a Super Bowl.

Stuard is a native of Conroe, Texas and will wear No. 48 of Tampa Bay.

