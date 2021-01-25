Here's where you can get Bucs NFC Championship gear

TAMPA, Fla — Looking to let your friends, family and sports rivals know the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are NFC Champions? Dick's Sporting Goods has your back.
The store is staying open late Sunday night, so you can get championship gear at seven of its storefronts across the greater Tampa Bay area.
If you can't make it Sunday night, Dick's Sporting Goods says it will reopen its doors at 7 a.m. on Monday.
- Westshore Plaza
- Westfield Citrus Park
- University Town Center
- Brandon Town Center
- Wesley Chapel
- Countryside Center
- Tyrone Square Mall
Other retailers like the NFL shop, Fanatics, and Lids also have NFC Championship gear from shirts to hats available for fans.
Sunday's victory also punched the Bucs a ticket to Super Bowl LV at their home stadium. It's something no other NFL team has done across the league's previous 54 Super Bowl games.
Meanwhile, quarterback Tom Brady will appear in his 10th Super Bowl.
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7. You can catch the big game nationally on CBS and locally on 10 Tampa Bay.
Don't forget to listen to the Tampa Bay 55 podcast for a behind-the-scenes experience.
- Bucs become first team in NFL history to play in a Super Bowl at their home stadium
- Delta Air Lines flight makes emergency landing in Tampa after bird strike
- NYC teacher arrested in Tampa, accused of traveling to have sex with a minor
- Legendary broadcaster Larry King dies at 87
- What you should and shouldn't do after getting your COVID-19 vaccine
- Florida surgeon general orders vaccine providers to ensure recipients live in the state
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter