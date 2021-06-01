Brady might be 'coaching' at minicamp

TAMPA, Fla. — Bruce Arians isn't sure how much Tom Brady will participate in mandatory minicamp next week after the Bucs quarterback had an off-season knee scope.
Brady has been working out with a veteran group of players at the Yankees practice facility across the street from Raymond James Stadium.
"I don't know how much I'll let him do with guys chasing him around," Arians said. "We will see what the doctors say. He might be doing a lot of coaching."
In a video posted to Brady's social media Tuesday, he was not wearing a knee brace.
As for Brady's backup, Kyle Trask is improving with the offense in his third week of practices with the Bucs.
"It's not easy when you're going against our defense," Arians said. "He has seen a multitude of coverages and blitzes, so I'm really impressed. Having worked with guys for the first time in this offense, he's at the top of the list as far as the learning curve. He's throwing the football really well."
Ryan Griffin is also participating in OTAs. He seems to be the odd man out in the quarterback room.
Trask is a lock for the 53-man roster as a second-round pick. Meanwhile, the Bucs are paying Blaine Gabbert 20 times more than they are Griffin: Gabbert is guaranteed $1.5 million, while Griffin received a $75,000 signing bonus.
Griffin signed a 1-year extension with Tampa Bay two weeks before the NFL Draft, but said the team gave him a warning that they'd be picking another signal-caller.
“So I knew what I was getting myself into,” Griffin said.
Griffin's been known more for his role as Brady's wingman during the Super Bowl boat parade, but a more historical title is on the line. If he makes the roster, he would become the first quarterback in Bucs history to make the team in seven consecutive seasons.
The Bucs could decide to keep all four quarterbacks. Arians provided a reminder at the end of Tuesday's practice:
“There are so many things that can happen between now and September 9," Arians said. "Nobody is out. That’s for sure. Ryan, he comes out here and he’s as efficient as anybody we have."
Bucs mandatory minicamp runs June 7-9.
