Live updates: Buccaneers celebrate Super Bowl LV victory at White House

President Joe Biden is welcoming the team and honoring their championship title.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — This week will be a whirlwind for the Bucs, who receive their Super Bowl rings on Thursday, report to fall training camp on Saturday and begin workouts on Sunday.

But first, the team has made its way to the White House receiving an invitation from President Joe Biden to honor their Super Bowl LV victory.

Festivities started around just after 11:30 a.m.

The Super Bowl LV-winning Buccaneers will be the first Tampa Bay team to meet the president at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue after the Iraq War prohibited the team's 2003 Super Bowl victory visit, according to several reports.

Here's all the action that has unfolded:

11:12 a.m.

The teams' outfits are definitely White House ready.

11 a.m.

GOAT sighting has been confirmed through Donovan Smith's Instagram story.

Donovan Smith to Tom Brady: “You got residency here?”



Brady’s first White House trip with Super Bowl champs since 2005. #Bucs pic.twitter.com/oQxDPxe3aw — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) July 20, 2021

10:51 a.m.

Just a little photobomb from a bust of President Abraham Lincoln.

Per Scotty Miller’s IG, Lincoln seems to be photobombing pics.



Classic Abe. pic.twitter.com/e5TPvQysU6 — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) July 20, 2021

10:23 a.m.

They're here! The Buccaneers visiting the White House take a group photo on the South Lawn.

1. Need to see more of Vita’s fit

2. Tom Brady makes the trip https://t.co/kYU5EpylDM — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) July 20, 2021

10:16 a.m.

The first checkpoint has been cleared to make it to the champion's ceremony.

Here we go! Sports Director @ECloskyWTSP has made his way through the first checkpoint as he makes his way to the @WhiteHouse where the @Buccaneers will meet @POTUS. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/7uUIdVB3vD — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) July 20, 2021

9:28 a.m.

Wheels down in D.C.! Sports Director Evan Closky is on his way to get COVID-19 tested to be cleared to enter the White House.

8:00 a.m.

Getting closer to the first-ever championship-winning team from the Tampa Bay area getting to meet the president at the White House.

Sports Director @ECloskyWTSP is flying through Charlotte on his way to DC as the @Buccaneers head to the @WhiteHouse to meet @POTUS. We’ll have live updates on air and online. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/n4pucVlQuF — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) July 20, 2021

7:53 a.m.

Just a little bit of trivia on the way to the White House. The first NFL team to a trip to D.C. was the Steelers in 1980.

Just a man, with his @BurgerKing coffee, heading to the White House.



Did you know the first NFL team to earn a trip to D.C. were the Steelers in 1980?(joined the Pirates)



This happened throughout history, but President Reagan is the one who made it a common occurrence. pic.twitter.com/cvsmSvKWpk — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) July 20, 2021

4:58 a.m.

He's off! Sports Director Evan Closky is on his way to the White House for the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV celebration.