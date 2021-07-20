Live updates: Buccaneers celebrate Super Bowl LV victory at White House

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — This week will be a whirlwind for the Bucs, who receive their Super Bowl rings on Thursday, report to fall training camp on Saturday and begin workouts on Sunday.
But first, the team has made its way to the White House receiving an invitation from President Joe Biden to honor their Super Bowl LV victory.
Festivities started around just after 11:30 a.m.
The Super Bowl LV-winning Buccaneers will be the first Tampa Bay team to meet the president at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue after the Iraq War prohibited the team's 2003 Super Bowl victory visit, according to several reports.
10 Tampa Bay's Evan Closky is in Washington, D.C., bringing you coverage as it unfolds. Follow him and 10 Tampa Bay on Instagram and Twitter for updates and big moments throughout the day.
Here's all the action that has unfolded:
11:12 a.m.
The teams' outfits are definitely White House ready.
11 a.m.
GOAT sighting has been confirmed through Donovan Smith's Instagram story.
10:51 a.m.
Just a little photobomb from a bust of President Abraham Lincoln.
10:23 a.m.
They're here! The Buccaneers visiting the White House take a group photo on the South Lawn.
10:16 a.m.
The first checkpoint has been cleared to make it to the champion's ceremony.
9:28 a.m.
Wheels down in D.C.! Sports Director Evan Closky is on his way to get COVID-19 tested to be cleared to enter the White House.
8:00 a.m.
Getting closer to the first-ever championship-winning team from the Tampa Bay area getting to meet the president at the White House.
7:53 a.m.
Just a little bit of trivia on the way to the White House. The first NFL team to a trip to D.C. was the Steelers in 1980.
4:58 a.m.
He's off! Sports Director Evan Closky is on his way to the White House for the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV celebration.
- I'm vaccinated against COVID-19 but I tested positive for the virus. What now?
- Everything you need to know about Blue Origin's first human flight
- Tampa man faces 1st sentencing for felony in US Capitol riot
- Here's what to expect from the Buccaneers' visit to the White House
- 1,300 gallons of raw sewage discharged into St. Petersburg waters
- Tampa Bay Rays game will feature MLB's first all-female broadcast crew
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter