Bucs place long snapper Zach Triner on COVID list

He's the first Buccaneer on the list in two months.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday announced that long snapper Zach Triner had been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list.

It's not yet clear if the 30 year old will be back in time for the Bucs to take on the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 12 at Raymond James Stadium.

Triner had only just returned in November after missing eight games because of a fractured finger. Carson Tinker had been functioning as the team's long snapper while Triner was hurt, but the Bucs released him when Triner came back. Tinker has since signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Triner is the first Buccaneer to land on the COVID list in more than two months," writes Scott Smith for Buccaneers.com.