Tampa Bay Buccaneers welcome 5 new players in last round of NFL Draft

Altogether, the Buccaneers selected eight new faces to join the team for the 2023 NFL season.

TAMPA, Fla. — The last day of the 2023 NFL Draft ended Saturday with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers welcoming five more players to the team.

The Bucs already rang in the first and second days of the draft by selecting defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, offensive tackle Cody Mauch and defensive end YaYa Diaby.

On the third and final day of the NFL Draft, Tampa Bay used its remaining five picks to secure SirVocea Dennis, Payne Durham, Josh Hayes, Trey Palmer and Jose Ramirez.

Here's a breakdown of the newest additions to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

SirVocea Dennis

SirVocea Dennis, 23, started all 12 regular-season games as middle linebacker in 2022 for the University of Pittsburgh. He also paced the team in tackles (94) and forced fumbles (tied with two).

Dennis finished second in tackles for loss (12) and sacks (seven) along with being selected first-team All-ACC.

Just the year before, the linebacker started 13 games, missing only one contact because of an injury.

The New York native will join the Buccaneers for the 2023 NFL season.

Payne Durham

Payne Durham, who graduated from Purdue, played in 45 games as a Boilermaker, making 126 catches for 1,275 years and 21 touchdowns.

His 21 receiving touchdowns rank fifth in Purdue history and second all-time by a tight end. He ranks sixth all-time in receiving yards by a tight end.

Durham caught 56 passes for 560 yards and eight touchdowns, ranking second on the team in all three categories in 2022. He played in 13 games, starting 12 of them.

He produced the fourth multi-touchdown game of his career, making a team-high seven receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns in the victory at No. 21 Illinois.

The Georgia native will join the Buccaneers for the 2023 NFL season.

Josh Hayes

Josh Hayes played in 68 games with 38 starts over parts of six seasons, including 13 starts during his only season at Kansas State.

He began his career at North Dakota State under head coach Chris Klieman and assistant Joe Klanderman, while he played in three games and redshirted the 2021 season at Virginia before transferring to Kansas State.

He finished his career ranking third nationally among active players in career games played.

The Mississippi native will join the Buccaneers for the 2023 NFL season.

Trey Palmer

Trey Palmer played in every game with 11 starts and caught 71 passes for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022. His 1,043 receiving yards were a Nebraska record, while Palmer’s 71 receptions were the most by a wide receiver in program history and ranked second overall in University of Nebraska history.

Palmer’s nine touchdown receptions also ranked fifth in school history, and his three 100-yard receiving games ranked 10th.

He was recognized as a second-team All-Big Ten selection by the league and a third-team pick by the conference coaches.

Palmer was also added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list as a midseason candidate.

The Louisiana native will join the Buccaneers for the 2023 NFL season.

Jose Ramirez

Jose Ramirez signed with Arizona out of Auburndale High School, where he was an All-Florida pick as a senior.

He won 2022 MAC Defensive Player of the Year and third-team Associated Press All-American honors by ranking second in the FBS with 12 sacks. He also tied for fourth with 19.5 tackles for loss while also posting 66 total tackles.

Ramirez was among the 319 premier prospects that received invitations to participate in the 2023 NFL Combine.