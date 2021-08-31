What you need to know ahead of Bucs opening day

The Bucs are unveiling a new lounge and new food and beverage partners for this season.

TAMPA, Fla — Bucs fans, we're one week closer to the regular season!

The Buccaneers organization released the 53-man roster and with that, the team is ever so closer from kick-off against the Dallas Cowboys at home in Raymond James Stadium.

Parking lots are set to open at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, with suite holders and club seat members allowed to enter at 5:45 p.m. General admission gates open at 6:45 p.m. No bags are allowed.

This season, the stadium is unlocking some new features including a new lounge, new food selection and the updated COVID policy. New food and beverage partners include Aussie Grill, Coppertail Brewing, Little Caesars, Vizzy Bar and Winghouse.

What to expect this season at Raymond James Stadium:

Champions Lounge

The stadium will feature a new, high-end seating area located inside the East Stadium Club. The lounge is all-inclusive and includes a premium bar, culinary stations and a craft cocktail station where beverages are served in a souvenir Buccaneers glass.

Buccaneers Tailgate Party

Three hours prior to kickoff, fans can attend a tailgate party hosted by the Bucs located directly outside the stadium. It includes an assortment of beverages, food from the grill, music and games.

It costs $125 for the general public and $100 for season pass members.

Availability is limited though, reserve ahead to secure your spot. Contact a sales representative at bucssalesteam@buccaneers.nfl.com or call 866-582-2827.

Jr. Bucs Experience

Kids, this is for you. The Jr. Bucs experience is open to all children and families attending a Bucs game. Families can expect inflatable football activities, interactive PLAY 60 football clinics, and visits from Captain Fear and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders for children to enjoy free of charge.

Bucs Beach

Bringing the beach to the stadium, Bucs Beach features palm trees, sand and entertainment for Bucs fans of all ages. Relax in a hammock and enjoy a rotation of live performances before kickoff. It's located in the South Plaza of Raymond James Stadium. Bucs Beach will be open 3.5 hours before kick-off and close at the start of the first quarter.

Tickets and parking

All tickets and parking will be mobile and touchless ticket scanners will allow guests to enter the stadium faster. Remember that all guests in attendance, regardless of age, must have a ticket.

COVID policy

While face masks are not mandatory for fans to wear, they are recommended for everyone indoors and should be worn at all times, according to the Bucs fan face-covering policy. Outdoors, masks are optional for those who are fully vaccinated and recommended for fans who attend and are not fully vaccinated.

Staff, regardless of vaccination status, will wear face coverings in inside locations at the stadium.

Fans will not be temperature screened while heading into the stadium.

Cashless concessions

All retail and food and beverage locations will be cashless.