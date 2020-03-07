After she resigned from her position as president in 1994, she made a comeback 15 years later to assist players with dementia.

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman who meant a lot to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers died at the age of 73.

Gay Culverhouse passed away in her home in Fernandina Beach, Florida, Wednesday, according to the New York Times.

The Times said Culverhouse put aside her own career in child psychiatry to join her dad and work for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Culverhouse worked as an executive for the team while her dad was the owner, and became the owner in 1990.

After Culverhouse resigned from her position as president in 1994, she made a comeback 15 years later to help with retired players with brain disordered that might have been from on-field concussions.

She went on to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to finance and create the Gay Culverhouse Players’ Outreach Program, now known as Retired Player Assistance which is based in Tampa.

The program finds former players who have dementia and gives them medical help. It also helps them apply for a program, that is also run by the N.F.L. and the players’ union and adopted in 2007, which gives them up to $130,00 a year in financial aid for long-term dementia care.

