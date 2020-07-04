TAMPA, Fla. — It's a testament to how love knows no bounds, even during a global pandemic.
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and current free agent Jameis Winston is now a married man after he wed longtime girlfriend Breion Allen on March 27.
Allen, who now goes by Breion A. Winston according to CBS Sports, posted a photo of the couple's nuptials on Instagram Sunday.
It reads: "A week when nothing was going as planned. Our initial wedding had just been postponed and I was in a funk. But @jaboowins3 came through and put together a beautiful intimate ceremony in the privacy of our own home. And it seemed it was meant to be this way all along... #MrAndMrsWinston 💍"
The couple has been together since high school, ESPN reports, and were married in a private ceremony at their Odessa, Florida home.
Winston proposed to Allen back in May 2018, a couple months before their son Malachi was born.
RELATED: 'All love and respect': Jameis Winston bids farewell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RELATED: Will there be a clearer future for Jameis Winston?
What other people are reading right now:
- Aftermath video: 3,500 rental cars destroyed in massive fire
- Florida man kills self, wife and 2 children in apparent murder-suicide
- Here's what Hillsborough County services are affected by coronavirus
- Police searching for woman who sprayed Walmart cashier in eyes with Lysol over purchase limit
- COVID-19 in your neighborhood: You can track Florida coronavirus cases by zip code
- When will your federal stimulus check arrive?
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter