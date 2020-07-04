TAMPA, Fla. — It's a testament to how love knows no bounds, even during a global pandemic.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and current free agent Jameis Winston is now a married man after he wed longtime girlfriend Breion Allen on March 27.

Allen, who now goes by Breion A. Winston according to CBS Sports, posted a photo of the couple's nuptials on Instagram Sunday.

It reads: "A week when nothing was going as planned. Our initial wedding had just been postponed and I was in a funk. But @jaboowins3 came through and put together a beautiful intimate ceremony in the privacy of our own home. And it seemed it was meant to be this way all along... #MrAndMrsWinston 💍"

The couple has been together since high school, ESPN reports, and were married in a private ceremony at their Odessa, Florida home.

Winston proposed to Allen back in May 2018, a couple months before their son Malachi was born.

