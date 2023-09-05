Mike Williams, former Bucs and Bills wide reciever, dies

He was 36 years old.

TAMPA, Fla. — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams has died, his agent told ESPN on Tuesday. He was 36 years old.

A source close to the family confirmed the news to 10 Tampa Bay sports director Evan Closky.

Willams reportedly suffered a serious injury recently at a construction site in Tampa and was left partially paralyzed.

Multiple media outlets, including 10 Tampa Bay and its sister stations, last week initially said Willams had died following reporting from Spectrum Sports and other sources.

The Tampa Bay Times spoke with the mother of his 8-year-old daughter, Tierney Lyle, who had left the hospital following the reports and said he was mostly non-responsive. He remained in the intensive care unit into the weekend and was breathing on his own after being removed from life support, according to the Times.

However, he continued to fight for his life. Williams reportedly grunted when his daughter said, "I love you, daddy."