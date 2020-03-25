TAMPA, Fla. — Ndamukong Suh appears to be staying in Tampa Bay.
According to multiple sportswriters, the defensive lineman will re-sign with the Buccaneers.
ESPN's Adam Schefter says Suh will ink a one-year, $8 million deal. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, sources say Suh wanted to return to play for Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles.
Suh was a key force on the Bucs' defense last season.
The news of his anticipated return comes a day after the Bucs formally welcomed legendary quarterback Tom Brady during a teleconference.
