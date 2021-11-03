Rob Gronkowski says he's returning to Tampa Bay following Super Bowl win

TAMPA, Fla. — Rob Gronkowski isn't going anywhere.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end told TMZ in an interview that he won't be riding off into the sunset following the team's Super Bowl win and plans on returning next season.
"I will be back playing football, man," Gronkowski said. "I love the game of football. I loved playing last year. I had a great time."
The future Hall of Famer said he had a blast rejoining Tom Brady in Florida and was dead set on returning even before playing in the game.
Gronkowski originally retired on Instagram back in 2019, saying that he was not in a good place and that football was bringing him down.
Tampa fans are breathing a sigh of relief and can take comfort in knowing Gronk and the rest of the Bucs team plans on winning it all next year as well.
