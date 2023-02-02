Patriots owner Robert Kraft open to 1-day contract for Tom Brady

"Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it," Kraft told CNN on Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Just a couple of days after Tom Brady announced his retirement, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft told CNN "we will do everything in our power to bring him back" and "have him sign off as a Patriot."

"Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it," he told the news outlet on Thursday. "To us, he is, always has been and always will be a Patriot."

Brady made his retirement announcement Wednesday in a laid-back social media video sitting on the beach, expressing how grateful he is for the support over the years.

"Good morning, guys. I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring — for good," he said.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

The announcement came exactly one year after Brady first retired in 2022, only to return to the sport just weeks later to play a third season in Tampa Bay — his 23rd with the league.

Kraft shared a story with CNN about Brady telling Kraft that he was "the best decision" the franchise had ever made.

Brady won six of those Super Bowls with the New England Patriots in the 20 seasons he spent playing for coach Bill Belichick. He joined the Buccaneers in 2020, leading them to their second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

“Tom’s impact on our franchise these past three years has been immense and we are appreciative of the time we had with him here in Tampa Bay," the Glazer Family wrote in a statement.